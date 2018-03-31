These Cream Cheese Strawberry French Toast Muffins are stuffed with fresh strawberries and cream cheese. Fun to make and even more fun to eat! This breakfast muffin recipe is perfect for your weekend brunch.

Cream Cheese Strawberry French Toast Muffins

French toast is classic. I don’t know a single person who doesn’t enjoy basic French toast. Because French toast is comfort food at its finest.

But I like to play with different shapes and sizes of bread to make it more interesting, too. Maybe you remember my French Toast Churro Bites. I cut bread with heart shape cookie cutter to make fun Valentine’s Cupid approved breakfast.

Also, I can’t resist delicious Stuffed French Toast. French Toast Roll Ups are my favorite, especially with Nutella, like these Nutella French Toast Roll Ups. I like to add cream cheese and berries in my French Toast, too. If you like it too, then check these “ Imperfectly Perfect” Blueberry French Toast Roll Ups.

Stuffed French Toast with lots of berries and lots of cream cheese is ABSOLUTELY PERFECT, warm and comforting breakfast! And I couldn’t resist to try a new way to make this delicious combo, so I go with muffins this time. These Muffins stuffed with cream cheese and fresh strawberries (or blueberries) are delicious, soft, creamy and crisp at the same time. Howewer, perfect stuffed French toast, if you asked me.

How to Make These Tasty French Toast Muffins

Take a day or two old bread and dip in egg custard, then place some butter in a pan and bake the bread. You are all probably familiar with this classic way to make French toast. But way not try something new and interesting.

If you hate to stand over the stove top and cook French toast for whole family, and the casserole version of French toast is also become boring to you, then you should make this Cream Cheese Strawberry French Toast Muffins recipe.

These are not classic French toast muffins with cubes of bread arranged in muffin pan and poured with egg custard. Although, it’s very delicious too, these Cream Cheese Strawberry French Toast Muffins are making in totally different way.

These muffins are made of two circles cut out from slices of bread. Dip the bread in egg custard, use one circle to make bottom and sides of muffin, stuff with lots of cream cheese and fresh strawberry mixture, top with another circle of bread, sprinkle cinnamon-sugar on top and pop in the oven to bake for 25 minutes. After that you’ll have the best French Toast for breakfast, you’ve ever tried. Crisp and soft, at the same time plus a lot of sweet and creamy filling that burst of fresh berries.

Enjoy!